Clean environment zone declared in Gossaigaon SDO(C) office premises

The Subdivisional civil administration is one of the major government machineries, providing a number of public services.

Clean environment zone

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  12 March 2021 5:02 AM GMT

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOSSAIGAON: The Subdivisional civil administration is one of the major government machineries, providing a number of public services. In a bid to provide a safe, secure and clean environment for the large number of officers, employees and public visiting the premises, the SDO(C) office, Gossaigaon premises has been declared as 'No Smoking', 'No Tobacco', 'No Spitting' and 'No littering' zone from Thursday.

