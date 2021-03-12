Clean environment zone declared in Gossaigaon SDO(C) office premises

OUR CORRESPONDENT



GOSSAIGAON: The Subdivisional civil administration is one of the major government machineries, providing a number of public services. In a bid to provide a safe, secure and clean environment for the large number of officers, employees and public visiting the premises, the SDO(C) office, Gossaigaon premises has been declared as 'No Smoking', 'No Tobacco', 'No Spitting' and 'No littering' zone from Thursday.

