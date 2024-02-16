Clean, green and waste-free Saraswati Puja celebration in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: DHSK College celebrated 100 per cent clean, green and zero waste Saraswati Puja on Wednesday. The Directorate of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) of the Government of Assam has issued a letter No. SBMU/155/2017/526 dtd. 09.02.2024 for the first time in the college premises, the permanently-built temple is 100% clean, green and waste-free Saraswati Puja.

Dibrugarh Municipality Chairman Dr Saikat Patra and Executive Officer N.Das visited the college and expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the college premises despite the gathering of thousands of students. A selfie point was set up at the temple site with the slogan ‘clean, green and 100 per cent garbage free’ puja and the students competed to take photos at the selfie point.

The Chairman and the Executive Officer also took selfies at the selfie point of DHSK College. The college has already become known as a clean college and has been awarded many awards by many parties and organizations as well as the administration and the government. This year, the college also won the Best Cleanliness Award at the Youth Festival under Dibrugarh University. The chairman declared to complete the remaining work of the permanent Saraswati Puja temple on the premises of the college.

The cleanliness movement is being conducted by the Principal of DHSK College Dr. Sashikanta Saikia to create cleanliness awareness among the younger generation and students by celebrating cleanliness, green and 100% zero waste free Saraswati Puja this year. Dr Patra congratulate Principal Dr. Saikia and the students’ body for organising such innovative way.

