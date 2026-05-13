Cleanliness drive clears waste from Panbari Animal Corridor to aid wildlife movement

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: To ensure safe and smooth movement of wildlife through the Panbari animal corridor under the Bokakhat forest division during the flood season, a team of volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Bokakhat JDSG College carried out a cleanliness drive in the corridor area on May 11. A 15-member team of NSS student volunteers from Bokakhat JDSG College collected garbage thrown from passing vehicles and cleaned the corridor area. During the drive, the volunteers collected more than 105 kilograms of waste from the Panbari corridor.

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