8-Year-Old Dies After Under-Construction Wall Collapses in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A horrific incident took place on Monday at Milanpur in Bokakhat. An under-construction concrete wall collapsed, leading to the tragic death of an 8-year-old child. The disputed concrete wall, situated between the houses of two residents of Milanpur — Satyajit Roy and Pranjit Bhuyan — suddenly collapsed onto the child. The child was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

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