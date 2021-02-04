Cluster demonstration of TS-36 rapeseed variety conducted by KVK Dibrugarh

Our Correspondent



TINSUKIA: Aimed at enhancing the productivity and income of farmers, particularly those of flood-affected rice farmers over their mono crop rice culture and over their local variety of rapeseed, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh successfully conducted a field day of its cluster demonstration of TS-36 Rapeseed variety at Panimiri gaon under Barbaruah Development Block on Monday.

Hemchandra Saikia, the course director, revealed that this TS-36 variety could pave the way for doubling farmer's income by 2022 if adopted at the right time and place under the right guidance of agricultural scientists.

Sanghamitra Sarma, a plant protection scientist, mentioned that the programme was initiated with active support of Assam Agricultural University Jorhat and ATARI office, Guwahati. The programme was assisted by JRF Parinita Borah. Altogether 40 farmers and farm women participated in the programme.