Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) meeting held at PPTTC Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A meeting of the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) was convened at the Primary Teachers Training Centre (PPTTC), Dibrugarh, in the presence of the Inspector of Schools-cum-District Mission Coordinator (DMC), Samagra Shiksha, Dibrugarh. The meeting aimed at reviewing academic strategies and strengthening the overall monitoring mechanism of schools across the district.

During the deliberations, detailed discussions were held on academic planning, classroom-based interventions, regular school inspections, and the effective implementation of various government-sponsored educational programmes. Stress was laid on the role of CRCCs as key academic support persons at the grassroots level, ensuring that teachers receive timely guidance and that learning gaps among students are identified and addressed effectively.

The Inspector of Schools-cum-DMC highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among CRCCs for improving learning outcomes and ensuring the successful execution of Samagra Shiksha initiatives. Emphasis was also placed on data-driven monitoring, documentation of best practices, and sustained academic follow-up to enhance the quality of education in both urban and rural schools of the district.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to intensify academic support at the school level and to contribute meaningfully towards building a robust and learner-centric education system in Dibrugarh district.

