CM-AAA beneficiaries must use funds only for entrepreneurship: Pijush Hazarika

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JAGIROAD: Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday held an extensive interaction with over 1,000 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CM-AAA) in Jagiroad to evaluate the ground-level status of enterprises established under the flagship scheme.

Reviewing the progress of various business ventures, the minister stressed the urgent need to shift focus toward production-oriented sectors such as poultry, piggery, fishery, horticulture, and multi-cropping, alongside traditional trading. He requested the Industry Department to prioritise beneficiaries engaged in agriculture and production, emphasising that enhancing local productivity is crucial to making Assam self-reliant in food products.

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