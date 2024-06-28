Minister Bimal Borah visits Pepsi India project site at Nalbari

Guwahati: The visionary step of amending Assam’s industrial policy under CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership resulted in several mega investments into the state amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore. The largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) amongst this is by Pepsi India with the Greenfield Project at Nalbari pegged at rupees 778 crores. The project envisions enhancing both direct and indirect job opportunities, while also providing an additional livelihood opportunity by empowering farmers who decide to grow the required potato crop for the manufacturing unit.

With a production target of 23,000 metric tons per annum, the company has begun to provide advanced technology, quality seeds, and machinery to such farmers in addition to equipping women with valuable skills, with plans for a Community Learning Centre to enhance their skill sets. Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise department Bimal Borah visited the site of the Industry at Banekuchi, Nalbari on Thursday after the Cabinet meeting. During his visit the minister was pleased to learn that the assistance provided so far from the department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise department has helped them achieve a completion of 30%. During the meeting with the officials of Pepsi India, the minister assured everyone present that all necessary steps will be taken by the department in expediting completion of the project and resolving any issues related to the project, stated a press release.

