CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of under-construction flyover at Mission Chariali in Tezpur town

TEZPUR: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday arrived at Mission Chariali locality in Tezpur town to take stock of the progress in the under-construction flyover there. The Chief Minister instructed the concerned engineers and officials of the firm constructing the flyover to ensure it can become functional within the stipulated time-frame. He further asked them to see that norms related to quality of works are adhered to without any exception. Speaking to media-persons, the Chief Minister exuded confidence the flyover, on becoming functional, shall contribute greatly towards mitigation of travel and traffic woes of the residents of Sonitpur district. He added the State government has been making attempts at four-laning of the stretch of highway connecting Mission Chariali with Baihata Chariali and that there has been correspondence with the Central government in this regard. Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, along with host of senior officials, were present.

The Chief Minister today also inaugurated the upgraded Tezpur Polo Ground Sports Infrastructure project completed at a cost of Rs. 3.97 crores. The project involved construction of an Assam-type indoor sports hall with two numbers of badminton court, another R.C.C. Multipurpose building with a 65-seating capacity gallery, development of basketball court with earth/sand filling, internal electrification works, to name a few. Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, Member of Parliament Ranjit Dutta, Members of Legislative Assembly Prithiraj Rava, Ganesh Limbu and host of other functionaries were present.

The Chief Minister today also handed over an e-rickshaw to a differently-abled person named Jayanta Nath. He said the government is committed to provide a level-playing field to all sections of the society and the motto of inclusive growth cannot be achieved by excluding the differently-abled sections of society from the scheme of things.

Also Read: BTC Budget Session Reveals Illegal Land Purchases in Tribal Belts by Non-Protected Classes, Calls for Stricter Enforcement

Also Watch: