CM Himanta Biswa Sarma blames encroachment of DTP drain for waterlogging

DIBRUGARH: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh town on Friday, which has been waterlogged for the last nine days.

Wading through knee-deep waters, he walked through the waterlogged streets of the town to gain first-hand knowledge of the waterlogging problem.

The Chief Minister visited the waterlogged HS Road and Mahalyaya Road and interacted with the locals. The CM was told by local residents that they have been without electricity for a week as the electric transformers have been under water, causing immense hardship to people.

The CM acknowledged that mass encroachment as well as clogging of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) Drain have led to unprecedented waterlogging in Dibrugarh town.

He said that the normal width of the DTP drain should be 10 feet, but due to the construction of buildings on both sides of the drain, its width has become narrow.

The DTP drain is the main drainage channel of the town, and water from all drains in the town falls into it.

Since June 27, most of the streets and wards of the town have been waterlogged due to the clogged drains. As many as ten high powered pumps have been used to drain the rainwater of the town to the Brahmaputra River, but they have not borne fruit.

The Chief Minister said that a comprehensive plan will be undertaken to solve the waterlogging problem in Dibrugarh town once the situation improves.

Meanwhile, there has been growing anger among citizens as they struggle with waterlogging. There have been several protests against the government for their failure to solve the perennial waterlogging problem.

