BTC Chief Pramod Boro Inspires Girls in GEM Program to Pursue Dreams and Education

Kokrajhar: Chief of BTC, Pramod Boro, appealed to the young girls participating in the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) of NTPC, Salakati, to embrace their dreams, work hard, and believe in themselves. Interacting with the 40 young girls who came to Kokrajhar as part of their educational tour under the programme at the BTC Secretariat on July 5, the BTC Chief emphasised the effective use of knowledge for a better future.

In his inspiring address, CEM Boro encouraged the girls to pursue their ambitions with determination and resilience. He highlighted the importance of education as a fundamental tool for personal and societal growth. “By harnessing the power of knowledge, we can create a brighter, more equitable future for ourselves and generations to come,” he said. He urged the girls to use their education to bring positive changes to their communities and to be role models for others.

