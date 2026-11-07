CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Chairs NLUJA Core Committee Meet

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level Core Committee Meeting of the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJA) at its Amingaon campus today. The comprehensive session was convened to chart a transformative roadmap for upgrading the state's legal education infrastructure and bolstering judicial administration systems.

The primary objectives of the meeting centered around upgrading academic paradigms, long-term institutional planning, and advancing legal research methodologies.

During the strategic discussions, Dr Sarma reaffirmed the state government's resolute commitment to developing NLUJA into a premier national hub for legal studies.

The committee meticulously reviewed the deployment of advanced curricula, infrastructure additions for the growing student layout at Amingaon, and better integration between academic law and practical judicial training frameworks.

Reflecting on the government's vision to shape an advanced, equitable justice system, the Chief Minister emphasized that institutions like NLUJA must prepare legal professionals to tackle emerging contemporary challenges.

Highlighting the institutional philosophy, the Chief Minister’s Office shared that discussions aimed at "reaffirming the commitment to developing NLUJA as a centre of excellence in legal education and research."

The meeting also reviewed structural expansions at the North Guwahati site to accommodate state-of-the-art judicial infrastructure, alongside measures to make the academy self-reliant.

Senior legal luminaries, academic administrators, and top state officials attended the session, where further inputs on research collaboration and incentivizing meritorious students with financial assistance for academic gold medals were reviewed to raise competitive standards.