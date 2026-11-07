Arunachal Releases Four Siang Dam Protesters as 'Goodwill Gesture'

Itanagar: In a major development aimed at defusing weeks of intense local agitation, the Arunachal Pradesh government has released four anti-dam activists from Jully Central Jail near Itanagar, on Saturday, November 7. The four individuals—Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh, and Oson Paron—had been detained since October 9 under the stringent Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA), 2014, for their involvement in protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Their release followed an intense wave of public pressure, highlighted by a gruelling 300-kilometer foot march undertaken by indigenous community members and farmers from the Siang Valley to the state capital. The march served as a stark demonstration of the deep-rooted opposition to the mega-dam project, which locals fear will subvert their ancestral lands.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) characterized the release as a deliberate "goodwill gesture" intended to de-escalate regional tensions and clear a path toward constructive dialogue with the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), the body leading the anti-dam movement.

In tandem with the releases, the state administration also approved the immediate reinstatement of several gaonburas and gaonburis (village headmen and headwomen) who had been suspended from their traditional governance roles for supporting the anti-dam demonstrations.

Despite these concessions, absolute resolution remains distant. Activist Tadak Nalo of the Arunachal Frontier Tribal Front (AFTF) labeled the development a "partial victory," pointing out that approximately 40 other anti-dam activists remain behind bars under various charges.

Movement leaders continue to demand the unconditional withdrawal of all criminal cases and the immediate pullout of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed to the valley.

Addressing these demands, government officials stated that the outright dismissal of active First Information Reports (FIRs) cannot occur overnight and must navigate established legal channels.

Moreover, the state clarified that any potential rollback of security forces will depend entirely on joint threat assessments conducted during upcoming negotiations.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended an official invitation to SIFF leaders, urging them to submit a preferred date and a delegation list to resume formal peace talks.

While the state continues to champion the NHPC-led project as vital for national energy security and flood mitigation, the indigenous Adi community maintains that safeguarding their ecological heritage and tribal sovereignty overrides industrial expansion.