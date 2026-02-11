CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes Rs 55 cr under Atmanirbhar Assam 2.0

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed the first installment of financial assistance under the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan 2.0 at a meeting held in Bongaigaon, covering Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts. Over Rs 55 crore was provided to 7,373 beneficiaries. The Chief Minister urged citizens to strengthen Assam's entrepreneurial ecosystem and accelerate the state's journey towards self-reliance.

Replying to media queries, Dr. Sarma addressed allegations from some Congress workers claiming that he owns 12,000 bighas of land. He said, "I have registered a case in court where they must submit details of this land. By doing this, I am helping them prove their claim. If they fail, they will have to pay me Rs 500 crore in compensation for defaming my image."

On Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's travel to Pakistan, Dr. Sarma said Gogoi had already clarified that he visited Takshashila, which is in Rawalpindi, near a Pakistani military base. He claimed that Gogoi had visas for Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, and if he visited any other district without a visa, he must have done so as a guest of the country in a military vehicle, which Dr. Sarma said "proves Gaurav Gogoi's connection with Pakistan."

Also Read: Assam: Congress mulls legal action against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma