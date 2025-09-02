CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates ₹57.34-cr Jagadish Chandra Bose Campus in Hojai

Hojai: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday dedicated the newly built Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Campus of Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya at Hojai, marking a major milestone in the state’s higher education sector.

Constructed at a cost of ₹57.34 crore, the new campus is equipped with an academic building, administrative block, Vice Chancellor’s office, CCTV surveillance, intercom system, and other modern facilities designed to provide a secure and efficient learning environment.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Sarma announced a ₹50 crore package for further development of the university. He also revealed that a new road directly linking the university to the National Highway will be constructed soon, enhancing connectivity for students and faculty.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to strengthening higher education infrastructure across Assam, enabling universities to serve as hubs of knowledge, research, and innovation.

The inauguration of the Jagadish Chandra Bose Campus is expected to give a major boost to academic activities in Hojai and the surrounding region.