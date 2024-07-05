CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds Kaziranga National Park frontline staff for saving rhino calf from floods

KAZIRANGA: Large parts of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam have been inundated by floods in the past few days, impacting both wildlife and local communities.

In response to the flood crisis, the Assam Forest Department and frontline staff of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve have embarked on a mission to rescue displaced or injured animals and prevent human-wildlife conflicts. The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), managed by the Assam Forest Department in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), has played a pivotal role in this effort.

Last evening, a 2-year-old female rhino calf stranded in the floodwaters was rescued by the Assam forest frontline and a Mobile Veterinary Service (MVS) team from CWRC at Kaziranga National Park’s Kohora range.

The calf, which had been separated from its mother, was seen struggling to stay afloat. Consequently, it was transported to CWRC and is currently under 24x7 monitoring by a team of vets and keepers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the flood rescue efforts by the frontline forest staff of Kaziranga and the CWRC team.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, IFS, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park said, “The calf was in a critical condition and required immediate intervention. Forest police and veterinary teams were able to ensure its safe rescue and transfer to CWRC for further care.”

Rathin Barman, Joint Director, WTI said, “The calf is currently active and alert. It is receiving necessary care and is under round-the-clock observation at the Large Animal Nursery. The CWRC team is equipped to provide the best possible care for flood-rescued animals to give them a second chance of returning to the wild.”

Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) is a conservation organization established in 1998 with a mission to conserve nature, especially endangered species and threatened habitats, in partnership with communities and governments.

In its 25 years of operations, WTI has saved over 50,000 animal lives, trained and equipped over 20,000 frontline forest staff, assisted the government in creating 7 Protected Areas, sensitized 31 lakh children to conservation and assisted enforcement agencies in combating wildlife crimes, a press release said.

