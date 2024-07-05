Digboi Police Crack Down on Drug Trade, Arrest Habitual Offender and Expose Local Drug Market

DIGBOI: A team of Digboi police, in their crusade against the menace of drugs, netted one more peddler here on Tuesday afternoon, along with possession.

Netted from the Dehing area in a trap along with sufficient possession on the highway, the accused, identified as Ramjan Ahmed (38), a habitual offender, has made sensational revelations about a local drug market operating in broad daylight.

According to him, the area within Tirap Colliery in Margherita is one of the potential drug markets wherein peddlers, wholesalers, retailers, and addicts from various locations deal openly. I also bought the contraband substance twice from the same market located at the base of the hilly terrain’, added the peddler.

‘On seeing police, the traders simply climb the plateau that acts as a border between Assam and Arunachal and remain at large’.

‘Upon subsequent inquiry with the locals of Ledu, Tirap, and Borgolai areas, it was learned that those unskilled labourers engaged in the arduous and highly risky job of carrying the stolen coal consignment on their backs while descending the steep slopes are the regular customers in the market.

‘Even some of the local residents inhabiting the belt have also started the lucrative business due to the high demand for narcotics substances among the labour communities’, said a reformed addict of Tirap area in Ledu.

Meanwhile, the existence and operations of an open drug trade market in the coal operation belt raise several pertinent questions regarding the extent of damage it causes to society.

While the procactive role of the SDPO Margherita in breaking the drug network in Jagun to a considerable extent has earned appreciation from various student bodies, the scene in Ledu police station, particularly the Tirap Colliery Belt, needs special attention.

The operation of the open drug market in the said areas is a direct challenge to the Ledu police station, which has miserable failed to crack and bust the network so far.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, one Kalpajyoti Sonowal of Khalgaon village under Digboi police station was arrested along with his three-wheelers in connection to drug trafficking.

Drug trafficking in passenger vehicles (three-wheelers) by drivers themselves has been picking up in and around the Oil City.

The OC, Digboi Police, who has been consistently driving against the huge network, urged the people to coordinate well with the local police and help get rid of the menace as far as possible.

