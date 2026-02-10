CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches first instalment of Self-Reliant Assam Mission 2.0

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday officially inaugurated the distribution of the first instalment of the Chief Minister’s Self-Reliant Assam Mission (Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan) 2.0 for Dibrugarh, Sibsagar, Tinsukia, and Charideo districts at a function held at Lengeri in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

A total of 10,404 entrepreneurs from the four districts received financial assistance under the scheme. Of them, 3,888 beneficiaries are from Dibrugarh, 1,956 from Sibsagar, 3,341 from Tinsukia, and 1,219 from Charideo. Among the beneficiaries, 10,381 belong to the general category, while 23 are from the vocational category.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to creating jobs while simultaneously nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs and business owners. “Only entrepreneurs and businesses can create large-scale employment. Our government has not only provided jobs but has also created new entrepreneurs and businessmen,” he said.

Under Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan 2.0, the State Government provided Rs 2 lakh each to 74,036 potential entrepreneurs in the general category, while those pursuing engineering, MBBS, BDS, and other vocational courses are eligible for Rs 5 lakh each. The chief minister informed that the government will spend Rs 1,482 crore under the second edition of the scheme, without seeking any mortgage from beneficiaries.

Emphasizing the impact of industrialisation, Dr Sarma said that Assam was witnessing unprecedented growth, opening vast direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

Also Read: Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Gaurav’s Statement