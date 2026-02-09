Hindu Maha Sammelan organized in Dibrugarh as part of RSS centenary celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As part of centenary celebration of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu Maha Sammelan was organized at Chowkidinghee field on Sunday in Dibrugarh. Manoj Dubey, President of Rashtriya Sansthan Sena, who was present as the main speaker of the event, spoke on Sanatan Dharma. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also participated at the event.

“We should be proud that we are Hindus. Our religion teaches us about tolerance. We should be united and work for our culture and religion,” Dubey said. He said that the organization aimed to strengthen Sanatan Dharma and Indian cultural values rather than oppose any community. Dubey called for Hindus to unite across caste, creed, region, and class.

Around thousands of people gathered at the event. In Gram Bazar too, the Hindu Sammelan was organized where hundreds of people of the area participated.

Also Read: Hojai gears up for Hindu conference to mark Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary