CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches seed capital distribution under MMUA in Sipajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the distribution of seed capital cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 39,665 eligible women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the Sipajhar Legislative Assembly Constituency of Darrang district. The initiative is a part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), a flagship scheme aimed at empowering rural women entrepreneurs and helping them achieve an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh.

A ceremonial distribution event was organized by the Darrang district administration at Ramgaon village in Sipajhar. Key attendees included Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, Co District Commissioner Papori Das, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Sarma highlighted that Sipajhar recorded the highest number of beneficiaries among the 62 LACs of the state where distributions had been completed so far. He added that the MMUA targets around 32-40 lakh women SHG members statewide, with the goal of covering all eligible beneficiaries by February 10.

Later, speaking to the media on the selection of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly election, Dr Sarma explained that the BJP followed a structured process, including consultations with party workers, grassroots surveys, and reviews of sitting MLAs' performance. He confirmed ongoing seat-sharing discussions with ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), noting that a couple of rounds of talks have already occurred, though the final decision is pending.

When asked about the Congress party's prospects in the polls, the Chief Minister predicted that the party's situation in Assam would worsen even further than its recent performance in Bihar.

