Indian Army Conducts Medical Camp in Tinsukia district, Benefiting Over 1,150 Villagers

DIGBOI: Demonstrating its dedication to community welfare, the Indian Army organized a medical camp in remote Kailashpur and Hahkhati village of Dirak in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam offering various health care services to as many as 1150 civilians.

The two-day programme which commenced on Sunday, concluded on Monday. It was organized under Operation Sadbhavana.

A team of seven doctors, including four from Civil PHCs of Bor Dirak, Kakopathar Kailashpur and three from the Indian Army, along with nursing staff, including three from the civil healthcare sector, provided comprehensive medical services to the local residents.

The camp offered medical check-ups, consultations, vital healthcare services and distribution of free medicine to local residents.

According to army sources, as many as 1,150 locals under various age groups, genders and communities benefitted out of the services.

“This effort not only met the immediate health needs but also emphasized the importance of preventive health measures,” said the formal statement from Indian Army.

“The event underscores the Army’s dedication to promoting community health and reinforcing its connection with the residents in the spirit of nation-building,” added the formal sources. The needy benificiaries exalted the Army fraternity for conducting the camp which indeed proved blessings for the poor agrarian people.

Also Read: Assam: Life Sentence for Father Who Murdered Two Children in Chilling Hailakandi Case

Also Watch: