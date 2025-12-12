CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches statewide bicycle distribution for over 3 lakh students

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday formally launched Assam's ambitious statewide bicycle distribution programme, ceremonially handing over cycles to Class IX students in Dibrugarh.

The initiative, designed to enhance student mobility and reduce dropout rates, will benefit 3,10,031 students across government and provincialized secondary schools, tea garden model schools, and other model institutions throughout the state. Speaking at the High School Playground in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister outlined the rationale behind the programme, highlighting transportation barriers as a critical factor in student attrition.

"Our assessment shows that nearly 6% of students drop out after five years of schooling, mainly due to transportation challenges. This cycle distribution initiative is designed to reduce this dropout rate by ensuring faster and more reliable access to educational institutions, especially in rural and interior regions," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the direct correlation between improved mobility and educational outcomes. "Better transportation means better attendance, higher enrolment, and reduced dropout levels," he added underlining the government's commitment to addressing infrastructural gaps that hinder academic progress.

Dr Sarma also announced a comprehensive package of academic support measures aimed at strengthening Assam's education system. Students preparing for the Class X board examination will now receive Rs 300 per month to support their studies, providing crucial financial assistance during a critical academic phase.

The government has also committed to covering admission expenses ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for students who successfully clear the HSLC (Class 10) examination and choose to pursue higher education. This measure is expected to ease the financial burden on families and encourage continued academic engagement beyond secondary school.

Addressing gender inclusivity in educational support, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing Nijut Moina initiative for girl students while announcing a significant expansion. "Responding to growing demand from boys, we are launching the new Babu Asoni scheme to extend similar financial assistance to male students," Sarma announced. The bicycle distribution programme, which began in Dibrugarh, will be progressively rolled out across all districts of Assam in the coming weeks.

