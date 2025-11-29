CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to reach Haflong on Dec 5 for MMUA cheque distribution

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Excitement is running high among the people of Dima Hasao district as Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Haflong on December 5. Official sources confirmed that during his visit, CM Sarma will distribute cheques to over 18,000 beneficiaries in the district under MMUA, with eligible women who are members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) receiving an initial seed capital of Rs 10,000 each. The aim is to support women to start or expand small businesses or enterprises, e.g. micro-enterprises, so that they become economically self-reliant. The event marks a significant occasion for the local community, highlighting the government’s ongoing commitment to welfare and development initiatives in the region. Residents and local leaders have expressed enthusiasm about the CM’s visit, anticipating positive impacts on the socio-economic fabric of Dima Hasao.

