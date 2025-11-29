Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched ‘Prerona’ scheme to support class X students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the ‘Prerona’ scheme, a comprehensive initiative aimed at providing holistic support to Class X students, at a state-level event held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Addressing students from various educational institutions, the Chief Minister said the government was making continuous efforts to help students “find rays of hope in life”, stressing that examinations should not induce fear. “Examinations are merely a medium to move forward in life,” he added.

For the first time in Assam, the state government will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 300 for four months to 4.40 lakh HSLC candidates under Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) and Class 10 students of CBSE enrolled in Adarsha Vidyalayas. The amount will be transferred directly to students’ bank accounts starting November.

The scheme is designed to support students in purchasing study materials, books, and nutritious food, while also focusing on improving mental health, boosting confidence, reducing dropout rates among poor and rural students, and enhancing the overall pass percentage in Class 10 examinations.

Highlighting Assam’s rapidly evolving education ecosystem, Dr. Sarma said the government has been working to ensure that financial constraints do not impede any child’s education. He pointed to the establishment of new medical, engineering colleges, universities, and the recruitment of new teachers as signs of a transformed higher education landscape.

“Students are the human resource of future Assam. If we can eliminate despair and instil hope, they will be motivated to pursue their dreams,” he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined ongoing welfare measures such as free admissions, distribution of bicycles to Class IX girls, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 under the “Nijut Moina” scheme for girl students pursuing higher education. He added that the government is considering providing bicycles to Class V students as well.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Sarma said education is a key to establishing equality in society. He noted that alongside providing over one lakh government jobs through a transparent process, the state is also building an industrial environment.

He cited major upcoming projects including the semiconductor manufacturing unit at Jagiroad, thermal power plant in Dhubri, ethanol project at Numaligarh Refinery, and the ammonia-urea project at Namrup, stating that these initiatives will help transform Assam into a state “full of hope and confidence” within the next few years.

Extending his best wishes to HSLC and Class 10 candidates, the Chief Minister advised them not to panic over examinations and emphasized the importance of consistent and planned study routines. He also urged students to watch the Prime Minister’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme for guidance.

The event was attended by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, MPs Dilip Saikia and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, along with senior government officials and dignitaries.

