CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Jalukbari, Wife Predicts 100% NDA Sweep

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote in the Assembly election on Thursday at Polling Station No. 15 in Garal, near Guwahati Airport, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and their children.

Before heading to the polling station, the Chief Minister and his wife offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple — a moment that set a personal tone for one of the most significant days of his political calendar.

Speaking to the media after voting, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma expressed strong confidence in the NDA's performance, stating that the ruling alliance is expecting a "100 percent sweep" in the election.

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