CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Jalukbari, Wife Predicts 100% NDA Sweep

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote in the Assembly election on Thursday at Polling Station No. 15 in Garal, near Guwahati Airport, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma and their children.
Before heading to the polling station, the Chief Minister and his wife offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple — a moment that set a personal tone for one of the most significant days of his political calendar.
Speaking to the media after voting, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma expressed strong confidence in the NDA's performance, stating that the ruling alliance is expecting a "100 percent sweep" in the election.
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Dr Sarma has represented the Jalukbari constituency since 2001, when he first won the seat by defeating former AGP leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan. He has consolidated his position with consistent victories in every election since.
In the 2021 Assembly election, Sarma won decisively with 1,30,762 votes — 78.4 percent of the total vote share. His nearest rival, Congress candidate Romen Chandra Borthakur, received 28,851 votes, leaving Sarma with a winning margin of over one lakh votes.
Earlier in the day, Sarma took to social media to appeal to voters across Assam to exercise their franchise. "Every vote and every voice matter in building a better Assam. I appeal to the people to participate in this festival of democracy and strengthen the state's future," he wrote.
The fates of all candidates, including Dr Sarma in Jalukbari, will be revealed when votes are counted on May 4.