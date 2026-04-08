Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses rally in Demow on last day for campaigning

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: On the last day of campaigning for the 2026 Assembly Election, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a rally for Sushanta Borgohain, NDA candidate of 95 No. Demow constituency, and Kushal Dowari, BJP candidate of Sibsagar constituency, at Bali Playground under Nagarmahal Panchayat in Demow, as a part of the BJP Vijay Sankalp Sabha. Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, CM Sarma said that according to his 25 years of political experience, this time the BJP would break all records and win 100 seats and form the government. He said, “Despite criticism, after five years, I feel proud that our government has provided government employment to 1.65 lakh youths.” He also promised free LPG cylinders during Bohag Bihu and Durga Puja. Criticizing Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi, the CM said that Gogoi had converted the Sibsagar constituency into a venture constituency. He said that if given the opportunity, the BJP would ensure that the district shines out in Assam.

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