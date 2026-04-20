CM Himanta Defends Assam Delimitation, Accuses Congress of Gerrymandering Claim

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday pushed back sharply against Congress's criticism of the state's 2023 delimitation exercise, accusing the party of misusing the term "gerrymandering" to mislead voters and undermine what he described as a long-overdue electoral correction.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the delimitation was "not a conspiracy but a necessary and overdue exercise" aimed at fixing decades of political imbalance that previous governments had allowed to persist.

Congress Ignored Demographic Shifts, Says CM

Sarma alleged that earlier governments — particularly those led by the Congress — had deliberately turned a blind eye to significant demographic changes in several regions, especially in Lower Assam, in order to protect their vote-bank interests.

"The real distortion of representation happened in the past when changing population patterns were overlooked to suit vote-bank politics," he said, adding that the current delimitation seeks to bring constituencies in line with ground realities.

He maintained that the objective of the exercise was to "restore balance" and ensure fair political representation for indigenous communities — and described the current arrangement as a "stop-gap measure" to address concerns around illegal migration and demographic shifts.

Also Read: BJP’s win will end TMC’s future: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dig at Mamata Banerjee