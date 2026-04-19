BJP’s win will end TMC’s future: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dig at Mamata Banerjee

Cooch Behar: With just five days left for the first phase of voting for West Bengal assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be finished "permanently" after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state.

The 1st phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on April 23, covering 152 constituencies. Phase 1 includes constituencies from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, and parts of Birbhum and Nadia. The spread covers border districts, tribal belts, tea garden regions, and industrial areas.

While addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, Sarma claimed that the politics of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be finished once the BJP forms the state government.

"Why is Mamata afraid of Modi because she knows that if the BJP ever comes to power in Bengal, her politics will be over. Just as we permanently locked away Congress in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and in Bihar. Once the BJP wins here, TMC too will be finished permanently," Sarma said.

"I'm amazed when I hear their claims. Sometimes I watch TV and laugh. Humayun Kabir said he will build the Babri Masjid. In reality, they can't deliver. With a BJP government, all of this will be settled in one go," he added. (ANI)

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