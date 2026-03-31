CM Himanta Leads Massive Dibrugarh Roadshow, Calls Election a Referendum on BJP's Development Record

Dibrugarh came to a standstill on Monday evening as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a massive roadshow through the heart of the tea city, injecting fresh energy into the BJP's campaign in Upper Assam ahead of the April 9 assembly elections.

Thousands of supporters lined the streets waving saffron flags and raising slogans as the Chief Minister's convoy wound through the city's main roads.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Jan Ashirwad Yatra Through Jalukbari in Show of Strength