CM Himanta Leads Massive Dibrugarh Roadshow, Calls Election a Referendum on BJP's Development Record

Dibrugarh came to a standstill on Monday evening as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a massive roadshow through the heart of the tea city, injecting fresh energy into the BJP's campaign in Upper Assam ahead of the April 9 assembly elections.
Thousands of supporters lined the streets waving saffron flags and raising slogans as the Chief Minister's convoy wound through the city's main roads.
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The roadshow began near the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation office on AT Road, with CM Sarma standing atop a specially decorated vehicle alongside Prasanta Phukan — a four-time MLA, the state's Power Minister, and the BJP's candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency.
The procession moved through Red Cross Road, KC Gogoi Road, and the busy Thana Chariali before concluding at RKB Road. Along the route, the Chief Minister waved to crowds, acknowledged their cheers, and paused several times to accept traditional gamosas from enthusiastic supporters.
Addressing supporters during the march, CM Sarma spoke of what he described as an unbreakable bond between Dibrugarh and the BJP, crediting Phukan's decades of service for the constituency's transformation.
"The ocean of people I see here today sends a clear message that the journey of development will continue," he said.
Sarma framed the upcoming election as a referendum on the BJP's track record, highlighting the party's development agenda and the momentum of the "double-engine" government — with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and his administration in the state.