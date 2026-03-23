CM Himanta Visits Haflong to Review BJP Poll Preparations in Dima Hasao

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Haflong on Sunday to review the BJP's election strategy in Dima Hasao district, holding closed-door discussions with party leaders and community stakeholders ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election.
On arrival, the CM was welcomed by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa, Council Chairman Mohet Hojai, executive members, council members, and representatives of various communities.
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Sarma held a closed-door meeting at a hotel with CEM Debolal Gorlosa and BJP candidate for the 113 Haflong (ST) constituency, Rupali Langthasa, along with council members, party leaders, and workers.
The meeting focused on consolidating the party's campaign strategy for the constituency and the broader district ahead of polling day.
The Chief Minister also met representatives of apex bodies and student organisations, listening to a range of local concerns and assuring them of the government's support in addressing their issues.
Speaking to the media, Sarma appealed to the people of Dima Hasao to back the BJP, pointing to the party's record on peace and development in the district. He reiterated his confidence that the NDA has strong prospects in around 104 constituencies, while acknowledging that the final outcome would depend on how the campaign unfolds.
Reacting to the recent attack in Tinsukia district, which has been claimed by the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Sarma was direct — saying those responsible would be identified and taken into custody.
In a notable announcement, the Chief Minister said a proposal to create a new district within Dima Hasao would be taken up after the elections, with all communities to be consulted in the process.
No further details on the proposed district's boundaries or administrative structure were shared at this stage.