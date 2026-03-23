CM Himanta Visits Haflong to Review BJP Poll Preparations in Dima Hasao

The Chief Minister also met representatives of apex bodies and student organisations, listening to a range of local concerns and assuring them of the government's support in addressing their issues.

Speaking to the media, Sarma appealed to the people of Dima Hasao to back the BJP, pointing to the party's record on peace and development in the district. He reiterated his confidence that the NDA has strong prospects in around 104 constituencies, while acknowledging that the final outcome would depend on how the campaign unfolds.

Reacting to the recent attack in Tinsukia district, which has been claimed by the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Sarma was direct — saying those responsible would be identified and taken into custody.