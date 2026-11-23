Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Assam House in New Delhi on Monday, November 23, 2026, at Plot 10, Sector 13, Dwarka. Built at an estimated cost of ₹21.66 crore, the facility will provide accommodation for Assam residents visiting the national capital for medical treatment, higher education and official work.

The newly inaugurated Assam House aims to address accommodation requirements for people travelling from Assam to Delhi for essential personal and official purposes.

The facility will offer convenient and comfortable accommodation to visitors seeking medical treatment, pursuing education or attending official work in the national capital.

The Assam House project has been developed on a 1,000-square-metre plot at Plot 10, Sector 13, Dwarka.

The building has approximately 2,610 square metres of built-up area, equivalent to around 30,000 square feet. The five-storey structure comprises a ground floor and four additional floors, along with three basement levels.

Its accommodation facilities include 18 guest rooms for visitors, 13 dormitory beds to accommodate additional guests, one VVIP suite, three residential staff quarters, comprising one 2-BHK unit and two 1-BHK units.

With these facilities, the building adds another accommodation option for Assam residents travelling to Delhi.

The newly constructed Assam House was completed at an estimated project cost of ₹21.66 crore. The Public Works (Building & NH) Department of the Government of Assam served as the implementing agency.

Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta attended the inauguration and was associated with reviewing the project. The facility is also the third Assam House in New Delhi, expanding the state's accommodation infrastructure in the national capital.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the Dwarka facility on April 22, 2023.

The project was planned to help address accommodation shortages faced by Assamese patients and students visiting Delhi, particularly while existing complexes undergo modernization. The inauguration marks the completion of the facility, which is now dedicated to public use.

The Dwarka inauguration forms part of Assam's broader effort to expand accommodation facilities for residents travelling to other major Indian cities. In October 2026, the state also inaugurated Assam Bhawan in Bengaluru.

The opening of the new Assam House in New Delhi adds to this network, providing another state-supported accommodation facility for people travelling outside Assam.