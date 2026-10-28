CM Pledges Historic Land Reforms in Upper Assam Tour

Dibrugarh: In a major move to protect indigenous heritage, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level administrative meeting at the CM Secretariat in Dibrugarh to guarantee tribal land rights, today.

The discussions anchored the state's ongoing flagship land reform programme, Mission Basundhara, focusing on the swift resolution of pending cases and settlement issues.

Under the modified land policy provisions, the state government is expanding legal ownership limits to allow the settlement of up to 50 bighas of hereditary land per family within tribal belts and blocks. The upcoming implementation under Mission Basundhara 4.0 aims to systematically extend these crucial protections to core indigenous groups.

"A region once deeply affected by violence is now ushering in trade, development, and social harmony," Chief Minister Sarma stated, describing Upper Assam's changing trajectory.

Following the revenue and tribal review in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister arrived in Tinsukia to launch a massive development drive, reviewing infrastructure projects like a 1,000-seat public auditorium and the highly anticipated district medical college.