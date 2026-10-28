Cyclone Arnab Devastates Uppada Beach Road; Restoration Teams Mobilised

Andhra Pradesh: The vital 8-km Kakinada–Uppada Beach Road near Konapapapeta has been severely damaged after Very Severe Cyclone Arnab completed its landfall process along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, at 2:00 AM.

Powerful tidal surges and intense coastal erosion completely washed away major portions of the scenic road, entirely severing connectivity to the local fishing harbour and dozens of nearby coastal villages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the storm struck the coast with destructive winds gusting up to 150 kmph, bringing torrential rainfall to the East Godavari region.

State disaster management chief Prakhar Jain confirmed the widespread infrastructure damage, noting, "The cyclone brought heavy to very heavy rainfall, triggering widespread disruption in affected areas. Damage assessments are fully underway".

While three casualties have been reported across the state due to separate tree and pole collapses, advance precautionary measures and the evacuation of over 76,000 residents helped prevent larger-scale human loss. In an official statement, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu credited the administrative machinery, stating that advance safety plans successfully prevented extensive casualties.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has put the district on high alert and immediately deployed emergency restoration teams to repair the coastal artery.