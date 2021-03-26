CM Sarbananda Sonowal attends public rallies at various places in Majuli

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday attended public rallies at Karatipar, Dakhinpat Naohali and Pokajora at Majuli and highlighted various initiatives taken for Majuli's development in the last five years which immensely benefitted the people there, stated a press release.



Saying that he strived for upholding the dignity and prestige of Majuli, Sonowal stated that the promises given in 2016 by the Prime Minister while campaigning for him in Majuli had all been fulfilled and the transformation in infrastructure and other development were there for all to see in the river island.

"The Congress government did not take any step for ensuring land rights of indigenous people and people living in chaporis of Majuli for years were not provided land pattas. During its 60 years' rule, the Congress did not solve basic issues afflicting the State while BJP conducted land survey expediently in Majlui and the State and provided land pattas to 3.65 lakh landless indigenous people in Assam in its very first term," Sonowal said.

Saying that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi only come to Assam during elections and they hardly cared about the people here and their problems, Sonowal lambasted the Congress leaders' gimmicky campaign for duping the voters in Assam. Against only 17 km of roads constructed during the 15 years of Congress rule in the State, BJP built 540 km of roads and additional 100 km roads had already been sanctioned, works of which would start after the elections, he informed.

Sonowal also said that Congress had only created a section of middlemen and brokers who illegally collected money from beneficiaries of various government schemes whereas the BJP-led State Government had ensured safety of language and culture of all communities and unlike Congress' time, no communal clash had taken place in the State in the last five years. "The people of the State have stood in unison to take Assam towards peace and prosperity and make it Atma Nirbhar in all aspects and the youths have committed to work hard which is a positive sign," he said.

He reiterated the State Government's target of making Majuli one of most important places in the world and informed that cold storage would be set up in Majuli for preserving agricultural products. Watch towers would be built in the places visited by wild elephants and Rs 5 lakh would be provided to people losing houses and farming fields in erosion, he announced.

