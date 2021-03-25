NDA Government Committed to Build 'Aatmanirbhar Assam': PM Narendra Modi

A CORRESPONDENT LAKHIMPUR:



Self Reliant Assam Mission: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government at the Centre and in the State had been working for the comprehensive development in Assam during the last five years. He further declared that the NDA governments are committed to build 'Aatmanirbhar Assam' in the upcoming five years.

The Prime Minister said this in Lakhimpur on Wednesday while attending a mammoth rally in order to campaign in support of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-AGP (Asom Gana Parishad)-UPPL (United People's Party Liberal)-SGSA (Sanmilita Gana Sakti Asom) candidates who are in the fray for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election-2021 from the four LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) of the district. The rally was organised at Narayanpur, the birthplace of spiritual icon Mahapurush Shri Shri Madhavdev, under No. 109 Bihpuriya LAC.

Paying his deep obeisance to the Gurujonas — Srimanta Sankardev and Srimanta Madhavdev, the Prime Minister asserted that both the holy souls had enlightened the banks of Mahabahu Brahmaputra. He stressed that the BJP governments were fortunate enough in having the opportunity to work for spreading the noble ideologies of both the great figures.

In this connection, the Prime Minister launched a blistering attack on the Congress "for taking no step to keep the holy places and heritage sites of Assam safe and secured during the long term of its successive government." He added, "The Congress did nothing to save the sacred places of Assam during the long 70 years of its governance. Rather, the party handed them over to the illegal migrants. The xatras and naamghars which were encroached upon by the infiltrators, have been now freed from the encroachers. They did not even leave the Batradaba Than from their aggression. The BJP-led State Government has freed the Barpeta, Dakhinpat xatras among others by evicting the encroachers. It was a challenge for us," stated the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister added, "The NDA governments are committed to create a big institution at Batradaba Than. The construction work of the Shri Shri Madhavdev Kalakshetra is rapidly progressing in Lakhimpur. Steps have been initiated to shape Sivasagar as one of the most prominent heritage sites of the country. Steps are underway to keep the art, culture and crafts associated with the traditions of the State. Kaziranga — the unique identity of Assam — has been also freed from encroachment by the infiltrators."

Referring to the achievements of the BJP-led governments, the Prime Minister asserted, "Now Assam is free from violence, insurgency, infiltration and anarchy. Bond of trust and faith, foundation of spirituality have been established and strengthened. Comprehensive development has been ensured."

Sharply criticising the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "Now it is time for the people of Assam to be alert. The 'hand' of Congress is now with those whose objective is to destroy the identity of Assam. The Congress has dreamt to win power forging alliance with a party, organisational foundation of which is based on illegal migrants. The party wants to hand over Assam to that party which differentiates them from the ethnic communities of the State. The Congress can do anything and forge alliance with any parties to grab votes. The party can betray all when it feels necessary. The Congress is having alliance with Left parties in Lakhimpur, but the Congress denounces the Left in Kerala. This is not 'Mahajoot' of the Congress, but a 'Mahajhooth', having no principles and leaders. It will provide guarantee of infiltration and loot only."

In this connection, the Prime Minister termed the betrayal of the Congress to the tea garden workers as the greatest issue of breach of trust regarding their demand to hike their daily wages. "The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to increase the wages of tea garden workers. A package of Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for the tea-garden workers. In the 15-year term of three successive governments, the Congress could not hike the daily wages of the tea garden workers. But the BJP government increased it to two times more."

Modi further said that despite being in power in Assam for 15 years (2001-2016), the Congress did nothing to protect and promote the Assamese traditions and culture, instead it backed the poachers involved in killing the State's famed one-horn rhinos.

Referring to the 'Sankalpa Patra' (Party Manifesto) declared by State BJP on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that the manifesto is the roadmap for building 'Aatmanirbhar' Assam. Highlighting the potential of Lakhimpur and the region with regard to organic production, the Prime Minister added that steps have been underway to expand the marketing and packaging of organic "baodhan" of Lakhimpur inside and outside the country under 'Aatmanirbhar Assam Mission (Self Reliant Assam)'.

"In 70 years, 13,000 km rural roads were constructed in Assam, but the BJP government built 15,000 km of rural roads in the State in just five years. Efforts are also on to market Assam's crops outside the State, including organic crops," said the Prime Minister.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the Prime Minister's rally in Bihpuria was his fourth public meeting in six days in the poll-bound State.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the Prime Minister and addressed the rally by appealing to vote for BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance candidates to check Congress 'Mahajoot'.

IANS Adds: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India-Bangladesh borders would be sealed to check infiltration. The Prime Minister said that India-Bangladesh borders with western Assam's Dhubri have been sealed and works are going on at a fast pace to seal the remaining patches of the international borders with Bangladesh.

Also Read: Congress-led alliance is nothing but a "Maha jhoot", not "Mahajot", says PM Modi

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath