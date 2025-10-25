CM Sarma Flags Statewide Threat of Quacks; Calls for Collective Action

Silchar - In a stern warning to Assam’s healthcare sector, Chief Minister Sarma said the issue of unqualified medical practitioners commonly referred to as “quacks” is not confined to Silchar. It is a state-wide challenge, and the issue must be tackled immediately.

Addressing the press in Silchar, he revealed that many individuals practising medicine in the state hold degrees from institutions that are not recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). They were operating without the mandatory qualifications. Actions are already underway, he said, with the Cachar Police having arrested 14 people for unlawful medical practice.

Additionally, on Thursday, Cachar Police apprehended Jayanta Prasad Das, identified as the alleged kingpin of a long-running fake medical degree racket that had reportedly operated for almost two decades under the guise of alternative medicine.

Sarma urged private hospital operators, medical colleges, and diagnostic lab administrators across Assam to intensify vigilance. He called upon the public to report suspicious practitioners; fake diagnostic centres and unnecessary or dubious tests imposed on vulnerable patients. His message was clear: strong enforcement combined with public alertness is essential to safeguard healthcare in the state.