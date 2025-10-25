Maoist-Linked Militant Killed in Kokrajhar Encounter; Involved in Multiple Railway Blasts

Kokrajhar: A dreaded Maoist-linked militant, allegedly involved in multiple railway bomb blasts, was killed in a police encounter in Nadanguri, Kokrajhar district, on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Apil Murmu, also known as Rohit Murmu (40), a native of Jharkhand.

According to Kokrajhar Police, Murmu was one of the main accused in a recent railway track explosion in Kokrajhar and had earlier carried out a similar blast in Jharkhand last year.

Kokrajhar SSP said Murmu had been a member of the National Saotal Liberation Army (NSLA) before fleeing to Jharkhand, where he formed a splinter faction and later established links with Maoist groups.

He had been active in subversive operations since 2015.

A Jharkhand Police team had recently reached Assam to assist local authorities in locating him. During the encounter, police recovered a pistol, grenade, voter ID card, and Aadhar card issued in Jharkhand from the site.

Search operations are still underway to trace Murmu’s possible associates, police confirmed.