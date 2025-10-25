Top Headlines

Maoist-Linked Militant Killed in Kokrajhar Encounter; Involved in Multiple Railway Blasts

Police recover arms and documents from the deceased militant, continue operations to tracks the other associates.
Image of the deceased Maoist linked militant
Image of the deceased Maoist linked militant
Published on

Kokrajhar: A dreaded Maoist-linked militant, allegedly involved in multiple railway bomb blasts, was killed in a police encounter in Nadanguri, Kokrajhar district, on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Apil Murmu, also known as Rohit Murmu (40), a native of Jharkhand.

According to Kokrajhar Police, Murmu was one of the main accused in a recent railway track explosion in Kokrajhar and had earlier carried out a similar blast in Jharkhand last year.

Kokrajhar SSP said Murmu had been a member of the National Saotal Liberation Army (NSLA) before fleeing to Jharkhand, where he formed a splinter faction and later established links with Maoist groups.

He had been active in subversive operations since 2015.

A Jharkhand Police team had recently reached Assam to assist local authorities in locating him. During the encounter, police recovered a pistol, grenade, voter ID card, and Aadhar card issued in Jharkhand from the site.

Search operations are still underway to trace Murmu’s possible associates, police confirmed.

Also Read:

Image of the deceased Maoist linked militant
FIR Has Been Lodged Against Fake Job Ads Under the Name of Tata Semiconductor in Jagiroad
Kokrajhar
encounters
Maoist Linked Militant

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com