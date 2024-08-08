CM Sarma Highlights Transparent Recruitment and Increased Diversity at Assam Police Passing-Out Parade; Announces Boost to Forest Protection Force

GUWAHATI: Attending a passing-out parade of women constables in the Assam Police headquarters in Dergaon, he said, "The current government looks deeper into the recruitment process, where we not only give thrust to the transparent process of appointments, but also ensure that every region, caste, and religion get represented." "I have conducted an analysis and found that during 2001-14, at least 35 per cent of people belonging to a particular community got jobs in the Assam Police, with a similar trend in the state forest department too. Now, in a changed situation in our tenure, we see Hindu, Muslim, and Christian - youths from all religions working as forest guards. This is a picture of larger Assam," he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended a colourful programme held at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon and said that with the induction of 940 new constables, the strength of Assam’s Forest Protection Force has increased by 120 per cent.

Congratulating the new recruits, Chief Minister Sarma said that the passing out parade is the moment of pride and achievement for the recruits. After going through the rigorous training to attain physical and mental competence, the new constables have become assets of the state. These new recruits after going through training in several places of the state, culminated their training with advanced induction training at the police academy.

With the induction of new constables, new milestone is achieved. The Chief Minister said that with the substantial number of women appointees, the new recruits are adequately empowered to fight encroachers and poachers.

The Chief Minister said that the total forest areas in Assam is 26,832 sq km which is 34.21 per cent of the total geographic areas of the state. With seven national parks and 17 wild life sanctuaries, Assam is blessed with its unique wild lives along with biodiversities. For safety and protection of these wildlife resources, adequate number of forest protection forces are required. He said that the first Assam Forest Protection Force was raised in the year 1984. Stating that since large areas of the forest land of Assam share inter-state boundaries, more forces are required for their protection. He said that the Forest Protection Forces should work as a deterrent against the inimical forces that are hell-bent to cause damage to the forest resources. He said that the new recruits would empower the Forest Protection Forces to not only protect and preserve the forest resources, they will also be helpful in preserving the rich biodiversity of the state.

Chief Minister Sarma said that in the last three years, all the recruitments in State government departments have happened very transparently, where all the competent students have been able to get jobs with the help of their merits. Referring to the sentence of imprisonment of the former Chairman and members of APSC for their unfair practices in giving jobs, the Chief Minister said that their punishment is an indication that Assam has entered into a new era of honesty and transparency. Now these appointments, which are the testimony of sheer merits and transparency have generated faith and trust among the youth in the system, Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also said that another six hundred Forest Protection Forces will be recruited by next February. He also said that the new building of Lachit Borphukan Police Academy will be dedicated in the month of October.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MLAs Taranga Gogoi and Bhabendra Nath Bharali, DGP GP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Political Department A.K. Tiwari, Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M.K. Yadava and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: KMSS Demands Concrete Action to Resolve Flood-Related Problems

Also Watch: