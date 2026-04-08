CM Sarma holds mega poll rally in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday addressed a major election rally at Bali Field in Sivasagar, campaigning for BJP candidates Susanta Borgohain (95-Demow constituency) and Kushal Dowari (96-Sibsagar constituency) on the final day of campaigning ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly election.

Addressing a large gathering, the chief minister stated that he had travelled extensively over the past three months, interacting with lakhs of people, and claimed a strong pro-development sentiment among the electorate.

Highlighting the government's achievements, Sarma said that the BJP had fulfilled its earlier promise of providing one lakh government jobs by delivering employment to 1.65 lakh youths. He announced that if re-elected, the government would provide two lakh more government jobs. The proposed recruitment, he added, would include 25,000 posts in the police and 75,000 teaching positions, along with jobs in other sectors such as healthcare and administration.

The chief minister also focused on welfare measures, stating that financial assistance has been directly transferred to women's bank accounts and essential commodities such as rice, pulses, salt and sugar are being distributed through the ration system. He further promised Rs 25,000 financial assistance to women, adding that those who missed earlier benefits of the Orunodoi scheme would receive a total of Rs 35,000.

Emphasizing infrastructure development, Sarma pointed to improvements in roads, schools, and Anganwadi centres across Demow. He highlighted the establishment of a medical college and a cancer hospital in Demow as examples of the government's commitment to healthcare expansion.

Looking ahead, the chief minister outlined several major infrastructure projects, including a proposed tunnel under the Brahmaputra connecting Numaligarh and Guwahati, a bridge linking Sivasagar and Dhakuakhana, an expressway between Guwahati and Dibrugarh, and a new airport in the Sivasagar-Charaideo region.

Calling Sivasagar a region of 'glorious history and rich legacy,' he urged voters to support BJP candidates and give the party an opportunity to accelerate development in the district.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Vijay Sankalp rallies in Biswanath Chariali and Behali