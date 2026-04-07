CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Vijay Sankalp rallies in Biswanath Chariali and Behali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in two Vijay Sankalp rallies on Monday for the Assam Assembly Election 2026, one at Behali and the other at Biswanath Chariali. The CM campaigned for BJP candidate Munindra Das at Behali in a meeting held at Kettela playground, which was attended by more than 5,000 people.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “Two lakh new jobs will be created in the state in the next five years if BJP comes to power. On the other hand, ten thousand new women will be given the Orunodoi scheme while the daughters-in-law will be given ration cards separately so that two people can get Orunodoi and ration in one house.” The chief minister also announced that 1 litre of mustard oil would be given through the ration card. The chief minister said that hospitals would be set up in Tinisuti, Balijan, and Kowaimari, and also mentioned compensation to the potato farmers of Jinjia, development of roads in the LAC, and construction of a bridge at Bihmari.

In Biswanath Chariali, he addressed the election rally at Kamalakanta Kshetra for BJP candidate Pallab Lochan Das. In his speech, Dr Sarma also criticized the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

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