CM Sarma Slams Congress Over Kharge’s Remarks on PM Modi’s Late Father

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late father, accusing the Congress of having a political culture of insulting people.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the 75th Majirgaon Anchalik Sarbajanin Lakshmi Puja in Jalukbari Assembly constituency, CM Dr Sarma referred to previous controversies involving Congress leaders and their remarks concerning Assam.

The Chief Minister also referred to the controversy surrounding remarks on cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika and criticism by Congress leader Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, over the establishment of semiconductor industries in Assam.

Sarma alleged that the Congress frequently targeted people and attributed its electoral defeats to allegations of vote theft.

Later, speaking about the Zubeen Garg case, the Chief Minister appealed to people to repose their faith in the judicial process underway in the court in connection with the case. He urged the public to trust the legal proceedings as the matter is being dealt with by the judiciary.

Earlier, marking the Majirgaon Anchalik Sarbajanin Lakshmi Puja's 75-year journey, Sarma unveiled Nimeshika, a commemorative volume published on the occasion. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and BJP Guwahati City district President Tapan Das, among others, were also present.

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