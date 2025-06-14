CM Sarma Sounds Alarm on Encroachment of Assam's Satras, Vows to Reclaim Heritage Lands

“Satras are not just monasteries; they are the heart of our heritage,” he wrote. However, he warned that these sacred places are under serious threat due to widespread land encroachment.

According to a recent report by the commission set up to examine Satra land issues, over 15,288 bighas of Satra land across Assam have been illegally taken over. In the Barpeta district alone, 7,137 bighas are under encroachment. Other affected districts include Bajali, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Majuli, and Dhubri.

“This is the truth, and it is a painful one,” said CM Sarma. “We are fully committed to saving our identity and culture. We will continue to work to reclaim every Satra. But we cannot do it without your support,” he added.