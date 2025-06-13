Assam Legislative Assembly standing committee members visit Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Chairman of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s Department-related Standing Committee, Sanjoy Kishan, MLA of Tinsukia Assembly constituency, and other members, visited Nagaon district on Thursday. The team participated in a review meeting at the District Commissioner’s office.

At the beginning of the meeting, the attendees observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash. The meeting, led by District Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, featured presentations by departmental heads on the progress of their respective departments in the district.

Prior to the review meeting, the Chairman and members of the Committee visited several locations in the district, including Nagaon Medical College, Niz Borbhogia-based Bamboo Chipping Unit, Borbhogia-based Kamala Oil Mills, Salna Tea Estate, Benganati’s FPC, a dairy farm on the Laokhowa road, and the office of the Joint Director of District Health Services. During the visit, the team reviewed the progress of work at these locations.

The Chairman of the Committee urged the departmental heads to implement government schemes efficiently and effectively, aiming to make Nagaon district a strong and developed district in Assam and India.

The review meeting was attended by members of the Committee, including MLAs Pramod Borthakur (Biswanath Assembly constituency), Diplu Ranjan Sarmah (Samaguri Assembly constituency), and Manoranjan Talukdar (Sorbhog Assembly constituency). Other attendees included District Development Commissioner Debajani Choudhury, Deputy Secretary Dipali Pegu, Under Secretary Nibesh Chakraborty, and other officials.

