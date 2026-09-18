CMAAA Scheme Spurs Youth Entrepreneurship and Self-Reliance Across Assam

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KOKRAJHAR: The ceremonial distribution of financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0 was held across five venues in Kokrajhar district on Thursday, aimed at empowering youth towards self-reliance through entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods. The central event held in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was also live-streamed across the five venues.

The programmes were held at Bodofa Cultural Complex under Kokrajhar LAC; Habrubil Community Hall under Gossaigaon LAC; Martyr Sujit Narzary Memorial Auditorium Hall, Kachugaon under Dotma LAC; Puran Bazar Community Hall, Fakiragram under Baukhungri LAC; and Bishnu Rabha Bhawan, Debitola under Parbatjhora LAC.

Under CMAAA 1.0, second-tranche assistance was extended to 487 entrepreneurs across the five LACs, while under CMAAA 2.0, a total of 3,186 entrepreneurs have been onboarded in the district.

SADIYA: A ceremonial programme for the distribution of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0 was held at Sadiya on Thursday.

The programme was graced by Bolin Chetia, MLA of 81-Sadiya LAC, Sindhu N Raghavan, Co-District Commissioner of Sadiya, along with other invited dignitaries.

In his address, MLA Bolin Chetia highlighted the potential of Sadiya as a land of opportunities, particularly in agriculture and allied sectors. He urged the youth, budding entrepreneurs, and CMAAA beneficiaries to explore opportunities in potato cultivation, dairy farming, fishery, and other agricultural activities, thereby contributing to the economic development of the region and the state.

During the programme, cheques were ceremonially distributed to five beneficiaries under CMAAA 1.0 and 2.0.

NALBARI: Financial assistance was distributed among young entrepreneurs of the Nalbari Assembly constituency under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0, an initiative of the Assam Government aimed at promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship among the state’s youth.

The programme was held at the Nalbari District Library auditorium in the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

BOKAKHAT: Under the Assam Government’s flagship and visionary initiative, Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0, a constituency-based financial assistance distribution programme was held on Thursday at the open auditorium of Bokakhat Higher Secondary School.

The programme was aimed at addressing the problem of unemployment in the state and empowering the youth of Assam to become self-reliant, thereby contributing to inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora attended the programme as the chief guest. A total of 698 beneficiaries from the Bokakhat Assembly constituency were provided financial assistance under CMAAA 1.0 and CMAAA 2.0 at Thursday’s programme.

BOKO: Financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) was distributed among 658 male and female beneficiaries of the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Under CMAAA 1.0, the third instalment of Rs 1 lakh each was distributed to 71 beneficiaries through cheques, while the second instalment of CMAAA 2.0 amounting to Rs 25,000 each was distributed to 587 beneficiaries.

A formal cheque distribution programme was organised at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Auditorium in Boko. MLA of the 28 Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency, Raju Mesh, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Also Read: Assam CM urges self-reliance as 82,219 youths receive CMAAA financial support under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan