CM’s X post on Bodo language controversy insufficient, says Janaklal Basumatary

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KOKRAJHAR: Retired Income Tax Commissioner of Rajasthan and the President of the Tribal Rights Protection Association (TRPA), Janaklal Basumatary, broke his silence over the alleged removal of Bodo language from the Assam Assembly logo that drew a wide range of outrage in Kokrajhar. He said that the X post of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma over the removal of the Bodo language was not sufficient.

Basumatary said that while Dr Sarma assured the use of the Bodo language in the proceedings of the Assembly, he did not say anything about the removal of the Bodo language from the Assembly office logo. He said that the Speaker of the Assembly had dishonoured the language with its removal from the logo.

Meanwhile, social activist and noted producer and writer Anamika Basumatary justified the tit-for-tat action of the Bodo National Students Union (BONSU) in Kokrajhar, which, in retaliatory action, blackened the signboards and display boards written in Assamese.

She said that following the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election, as soon as Ranjeet Kumar Dass took the oath as the new Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Aronai, a symbol representing the Bodo community, that was displayed on the Assembly wall, was also removed before he took his seat as the Speaker. She added that after assuming office, the logo and certain words written in the Bodo language also disappeared.

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