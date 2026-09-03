Assam News

Cobra Bite Survivor Highlights Emergency Care Success at Lahowal BPHC in Dibrugarh

Demonstrating the efficiency of the peripheral health system and the capability of emergency medical care in Dibrugarh district, a successful treatment of a person affected by a venomous cobra bite was completed at Lahowal BPHC
Snakebite
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A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Demonstrating the efficiency of the peripheral health system and the capability of emergency medical care in Dibrugarh district, a successful treatment of a person affected by a venomous cobra bite was completed at Lahowal Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC).

According to information received, on August 27, a 48-year-old man named Jagannath Ghatowar, a resident of Ikaratali area of Binaigutia, Lahowal, was bitten by a venomous cobra on his left finger joint while resting under a tree in his residential compound. Immediately after the incident, his family members admitted him to Lahowal BPHC.

With timely treatment through scientific methods, the patient showed a promising response. After treatment, he recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital on August 31.

The successful management of this critical case is a testament to the professional competence, prudence, and unwavering commitment to service of Dr Farha Sultana and her team of nurses and health workers at Lahowal BPHC.

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