Cobra Bite Survivor Highlights Emergency Care Success at Lahowal BPHC in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Demonstrating the efficiency of the peripheral health system and the capability of emergency medical care in Dibrugarh district, a successful treatment of a person affected by a venomous cobra bite was completed at Lahowal Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC).

According to information received, on August 27, a 48-year-old man named Jagannath Ghatowar, a resident of Ikaratali area of Binaigutia, Lahowal, was bitten by a venomous cobra on his left finger joint while resting under a tree in his residential compound. Immediately after the incident, his family members admitted him to Lahowal BPHC.

With timely treatment through scientific methods, the patient showed a promising response. After treatment, he recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital on August 31.

The successful management of this critical case is a testament to the professional competence, prudence, and unwavering commitment to service of Dr Farha Sultana and her team of nurses and health workers at Lahowal BPHC.

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