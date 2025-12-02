Collection of Zubeen Garg’s one hundred songs released in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a book release function convened by the North Jamuguri branch of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh and held at Dhalaibil two books were released on Monday. The meeting was held with Abanti Bhagawati, president of the North Jamuguri branch of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh in the chair. An Assamese book ‘Zubeen Gargor Ekhota Geetar Sankalan’, a compilation of the hundred evergreen songs of the heartthrob Zubeen Garg by Archna Hazarika was unveiled by eminent physician and a poet Dr Haren Saikia. Similarly, Abanti Bhagawati’s poetry collection Anubhabar Siminat was released by Dhanada Kalita, former secretary of Biswanath district committee of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh. The book release function was attended by dignitaries of the area besides the office bearers of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh.

All the proceedings were conducted by Lahari Bora Hazarika, secretary of the North Jamuguri branch of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh. Earlier to this an earthen lamp was lit up in front of the portrait of the legendary music icon Zubeen Garg which was followed by the evergreen song Mayabini in common.

