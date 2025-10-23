Communication on three-day knowledge exchange programme held at Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong Landscape with NEADS

KAZIRANGA: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with the North East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), successfully organised a three-day community knowledge exchange and learning programme in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape of Assam from 13-16 October 2025.

The programme was facilitated by Journey For Learning (J4L) with the objective of strengthening cooperation and knowledge sharing among community groups to promote sustainable and resilient livelihoods.

The initiative brought together participants from diverse community backgrounds, fostering mutual learning and collaboration on themes such as sustainable water management, agroforestry, eco-restoration and livelihood diversification. A total of six participants from the Barak Valley took part in this immersive exchange.

The programme began with an introductory briefing and a session on community-based natural resource management (CBNRM) practices. Participants engaged in discussions on water supply systems and the use of activated charcoal filters, followed by a tea processing demonstration that highlighted sustainable livelihood practices. The participants also gained an overview of nursery management, river water monitoring and participated in a village walk covering restoration plots, weaving units and agroforestry fields.

During these interactions, the group learned about Pirbi’s collective business model, which empowers local producers through sustainable and inclusive practices. These engagements allowed participants to observe and understand community-led conservation and restoration initiatives that strengthen both local economies and ecosystems.

This exchange programme served as a valuable opportunity for community representatives from the Barak Valley to learn directly from practitioners in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape. It promoted cross-learning on water governance, ecosystem-based livelihood practices and sustainable resource management-reinforcing the importance of community participation in conservation efforts, stated a press release.

