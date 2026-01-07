Communist Party of India (Marxist) demonstrates against Venezuela attack by USA

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Left parties like Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday demonstrated at Goalpara town against the recent attack by the USA on Venezuela, thereby kidnapping its President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Adela Flores.

The agitation was demonstrated under the supervision of Sailen Das, state member of the CPI and Nani Das, Secretary of the CPI(M) state committee. Parvez Ali, Secretary of the CPI(M) district committee, and many others participated in the programme.

Nani Das, while talking to mediapersons vehemently opposed USA's act and termed it as an attack on the sovereignty of an independent country.

He further appealed to the Union Government to clearly protest against the USA, like China, Russia, North Korea, and other countries. He also alleged that the American government had tactfully destroyed several countries only in order to grab natural resources.

Also Read: Communist Party of India (CPI) stages protest seeking ST status to six indigenous communities