Community awareness programme on oral cancer organized in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: In a bid to educate and empower the community against the perils of oral cancer, Mridupawan Hazarika, an M.Sc 4th Semester Student from Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College (DHSK College), Department of Anthropology, Dibrugarh and a resident of North Lakhimpur organized an awareness programme in Lakhimpur district on Saturday. The event was organized at Batori Butala Parijat Sangha auditorium, located at Salal Gaon, in collaboration with District Tobacco Control Programme, Lakhimpur

The event commenced with Tilendra Hazarika, retired Sanitary Inspector, in the chair. Pulin Dutta, the Surveillance Inspector, Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Lakhimpur, Dihing Gosainkhat Sub Center CHO Pinku Saikia, teacher Prasanta Bhuyan, journalist-writer Ranjit Kakati attended the event as guest of honour. The main mechanism of cancer was elaborately presented with power point presentation by Mridupawan Hazarika. The event, marked by informative sessions and interactive discussions, aimed to shed light on the prevention, early detection and treatment of this debilitating disease. Drawing from his expertise as a student and his commitment to public health, Mridupawan Hazarika addressed a diverse audience, ranging from villagers to local healthcare workers. His engaging discourse emphasized the significance of maintaining oral hygiene, avoiding tobacco consumption, and regular dental check-ups as crucial steps in preventing oral cancer.

The programme transcended mere lectures, fostering an open dialogue where attendees could voice their concerns and share personal experiences. This participatory approach not only encouraged community involvement but also facilitated the dissemination of accurate information tailored to the villagers’ needs and cultural context. Furthermore, Hazarika utilized visual aids and real-life case studies to illustrate the consequences of neglecting oral health and the importance of early intervention. Through poignant narratives and practical demonstrations, he effectively conveyed the message that timely action can significantly improve the prognosis and quality of life for individuals diagnosed with oral cancer. The event also served as a platform to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding oral cancer, promoting a culture of awareness, empathy, and support within the community. By fostering a sense of collective responsibility, Hazarika instilled hope and empowered the villagers to take proactive measures in safeguarding their oral health and well-being.

